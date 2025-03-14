Free practice 1: Charles third, Lewis twelfth

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and 12th fastest in the first free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2025 world championship.

41 laps. Charles and Lewis started off on the Medium compound tyre, setting times of 1’20”012 and 1’20”556 respectively, improving to 1’17”880 and 1’18”401 before pitting. The session was briefly red flagged so that gravel could be swept off the track at turns 3 and 4, after which Leclerc and Hamilton went back out, the Monegasque improving to 1’17”842. Shortly after the midpoint of the session, both SF-25s were switched to the Soft tyre with which Charles set the third fastest time of 1’17”461, but then the session was halted once more after Oliver Bearman crashed into the barriers at turns 9 and 10, damaging the car. With ten minutes remaining, the session resumed with the Ferrari duo staying on Softs, on which Lewis set his best time of 1’18”071, before reverting to the set of Mediums used at the start. He did a total of 20 laps, while Leclerc completed 21.