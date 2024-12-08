Race recap: Carlos second, Charles third

It’s time for the final act of the 2024 season with Scuderia Ferrari HP doing battle with McLaren for the Constructors’ title. It’s an almost impossible goal, because while Carlos is third on the grid, Charles has to start all the way down in 19th place, while the two rival cars are on the front row. The air temperature is 27 degrees, the track is at 32.

Start. Carlos gets away well and makes the most of the collision between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, moving up to second. Incredibly, Charles is already up to eighth!

Lap 7. Charles passes Kevin Magnussen for seventh.

Lap 10. Leclerc passes Fernando Alonso for sixth.

Lap 12. Charles passes Nico Hulkenberg for fifth.

Lap 14. Pierre Gasly pits which promotes Leclerc to fourth behind Lando Norris, Carlos and George Russell.

Lap 20. Charles pits to switch to Hard tyres, rejoining eighth ahead of Hulkenberg and behind Gasly.

Lap 24. Leclerc passes Liam Lawson for seventh.

Lap 25. Charles passes Gasly for sixth.

Lap 26. Now Carlos pits for Hard tyres, rejoining third.

Lap 27. Norris and Russell pit, Carlos is second again.

Lap 29. Verstappen pits for Hard tyres and to take the 10 second penalty imposed for his collision with Piastri. Leclerc is up to fourth.

Lap 34. Lewis Hamilton pits from third ahead of Charles to fit Medium tyres. The Monegasque is up to third.

Finish. There are no more changes. Carlos is an incredible second and Charles a fantastic third after an unbelievable charge through the field.