Heading to Abu Dhabi to Chase the Ultimate Goal

Scuderia Ferrari HP has arrived in Abu Dhabi with its sights set on securing the Constructors' world championship title for a 17th time. So far, this has been the team's most successful season since the start of the hybrid era in 2014. It won't be the first time that the team has been in the fight for a title down to the final round in the United Arab Emirates. In 2010, the Driver's crown was at stake but the day ended in disappointment. Statistics do not work in Ferrari's favour in this instance, as it has never won at Yas Marina from 15 starts, the highest number at one venue that the team has gone without a win. Hopefully it will be 16th time lucky, even if closing down the 21 point gap to McLaren is a formidable challenge.

The track. Since the Yas Marina track underwent major changes to its layout prior to the 2021 race, it is now much quicker, providing more overtaking opportunities and more excitement for the fans. The lap begins with a short straight leading to the first left hander. Overtaking here is almost impossible and so drivers must try and close on the car ahead through turns 2,3 and 4 before launching into the long hairpin at turn 5. That leads to the 1.2 kilometre-long back straight where DRS is available and wheel-to-wheel action is the order of the day at speeds of around 300 km/h. Drivers must then judge the braking point perfectly for turn 6, a famously demanding chicane, before flooring the throttle all the way to turn 9 in another DRS section. The final sector is very technical, running past the brightly lit hotel, with no real passing opportunities for the rest of the lap.

Drivers. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will have special significance for two Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers: first and foremost for Carlos Sainz, for whom this will be his last race with the team before joining Williams, starting the next chapter by driving for his new team on Tuesday after the Grand Prix in the end-of-season test. The Spaniard will doubtless be keen to end his four seasons in fine style, having taking four wins, six pole positions and 24 podium finishes with the Scuderia. The other driver who will be excited to drive out of the Yas Marina team garage will be a Leclerc - not Charles, but his 24 year old brother Arthur, who will drive Sainz's car in the first free practice session. It will be the first time in Formula 1 history that two brothers will be on track at the same time, driving for the same team. Arthur will also drive in the post-season test on Tuesday, sharing one car with Antonio Fuoco, while Charles will drive the second car.

Weather and strategy. Weather conditions in Abu Dhabi should be similar to those in Qatar, therefore the second free practice session will provide the most useful data, as it's the only one taking place at night, as do qualifying and the race, when track temperature drops rapidly. The characteristics of the current Yas Marina circuit exert a lot of stress on the tyres, which is why the two-stop strategy proved to be quickest last year. The majority of drivers started on the Medium compound tyres, before switching to the Hard at around lap 15, pitting again around 20 laps later for another set of the same compound, thus allowing the drivers to go flat out to the flag. Abu Dhabi is a track where mistakes are costly, because the walls are close and a Safety Car or a red flag are frequent visitors. That's why from the first lap to the last, the strategists must be on their mettle.

Timetable. The final race of the Formula 1 season runs to the standard timetable, albeit with the key moments taking place at night. Friday's first free practice starts at 13.30 local (10.30 CET) with the second at 17.00 (14.00 CET). The third and final one is on Saturday at 14.30 (11.30 CET) followed by qualifying at 18.00 (15.00 CET). The 58 lap (306.183 Grand Prix gets underway at 17.00 (14.00 CET).





Fred Vasseur

Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

For the first time in the hybrid era, we are in the running for the championship title at the final round. That in itself is a great achievement, but this weekend we will be trying to take that important final step. Let’s be honest, it is a mathematical possibility, but in reality it will be very difficult to achieve, because even if we finish first and second, McLaren with its 21 point lead going into this race can afford to finish third and fourth, or even worse and still have the edge. But Ferrari has always liked a challenge! If we can once again produce a perfect weekend from start to finish, we will at least be in with a chance and be able leave Abu Dhabi saying we gave it our best shot. Our preparation for this event has been thorough, we know that qualifying will play a very important role, even if our car tends to perform better in the race. Charles, Carlos and the entire team are all set to fight tooth and nail to bring home the title.