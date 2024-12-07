Free practice 3: Carlos fifth, Charles ninth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fifth and ninth respectively in the final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

41 laps. Along with the majority of the drivers, Charles and Carlos waited around 15 minutes before leaving the garage which they then did on different tyre compounds, Soft for the Monegasque and Medium for the Spaniard. Leclerc posted a 1’24”494 and Sainz a 1’25”136 followed by a 1’234”631. For the final ten minutes, both drivers switched to new Softs with which Carlos recorded the fifth fastest time of 1’23”871, while Charles was ninth in 1’24”138. Sainz did 21 laps, one more than his team-mate.