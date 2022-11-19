Free practice 3: Charles sixth, Carlos seventh

In the third and final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit, Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were sixth and seventh fastest.

47 laps. Both drivers began the session on Medium tyres, with Charles posting a time of 1’27”314 and Carlos stopping the clocks in 1’27”821. The Spaniard then improved to 1’26”921 and 1’26”386, while his team-mate got down to a 1’26”764, followed by a 1’26”095. The session was red flagged because of debris on the track, after which Charles and Carlos went out with a heavier fuel load. Before the end of the session they ran Soft tyres simulating a qualifying run, lapping in almost identical times of 1’25”631 for Leclerc and 1’25”630 for Sainz and then getting down to 1’25”571 and 1’25”605.