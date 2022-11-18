Free practice 2: Charles third, Carlos sixth

In the second free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit, Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and sixth fastest respectively.

61 laps. The pair started the session on Medium tyres, with Leclerc posting a time of 1’26”045 and Sainz a 1’25”368, before switching to Softs. On this compound, the Monegasque got down to 1’25”599, with the Spaniard setting a time of 1’26”161, before improving to 1’25”932. In the final part of the session, both drivers ran in race trim on Medium tyres. Charles completed 30 laps and Carlos did 31.