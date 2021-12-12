Weather: clear skies, dry. Temperature: air 24, track 25



Start. Carlos and Charles start from fifth and seventh and move up to fourth and sixth on the opening lap having passed Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas respectively.

Lap 15. Charles makes a mistake in the first sector losing a place to Yuki Tsunoda, but he soon retakes the position. Carlos moves up to third after Max Verstappen pits.

Lap 16. Charles pits for Hard tyres and rejoins 16th.

Lap 20. Carlos also pits for Hards and rejoins eighth.

Lap 29. At half-distance, Sainz is seventh and Leclerc ninth, but ahead of them, Bottas, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly are yet to pit.

Lap 30. Bottas pits and comes out behind the two Ferraris who each gain a place.

Lap 36. Virtual Safety Car as Antonio Giovinazzi parks at the side of the track. Charles pits for Medium tyres.

Lap 38. As the race resumes, after several drivers have pitted, Carlos is fourth and Charles, having stopped one more time, is 12th. Norris is fifth.

Lap 49. A puncture for Norris who rejoins ninth, when Carlos is fifth in the championship standings. With 10 laps to go the Spaniard is fourth and Charles is 12th.

Lap 53. Safety Car after Nicholas Latifi crashes. Perez retires and Carlos is now third and Charles is 11th.

Lap 57. The race resumes. Carlos is third and is fifth in the World Championship. Charles is 10th in the race, dropping to seventh in the standings. Ferrari is third in the Constructors’ Championship.