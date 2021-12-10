Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos eighth and ninth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ended the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in eighth and ninth places respectively. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers only ran the Soft tyre, to get a feel for the track, particularly those parts that have been modified since last year.

46 laps. Carlos and Charles completed a total of 46 laps, 20 for the Monegasque and 26 for the Spaniard. Charles’ best time was a 1’25”846, around 12 seconds quicker than last year, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’25”886.



Programme. The second session starts at 17 local (14 CET).

