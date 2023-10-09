William Go and Enzo Yeh stand out in Malaysia to secure places at the FDA Scouting World Finals

The first two youngsters who will take part in the FDA Scouting World Finals in Maranello and Fiorano from 24 to 28 October have now been selected. They are, from the Philippines, William Go and from Taipei, Enzo Yeh. They were the outstanding candidates at an event held at the Sepang circuit, under the watchful eye of experts from Motorsport Australia and, representing the Ferrari Driver Academy, Jock Clear and Alessandro Vantini.

Three busy days. The two drivers selected were up against 22 other very talented youngsters in a three day programme that saw them tackle a race weekend simulation at the wheel of Formula 4 cars, the junior category par excellence. William and Enzo emerged as the most promising of the bunch when it came to how they interacted with the engineers and in the way their performance evolved on track, session after session.

Impressed. Jock Clear, the FDA Driver Coach, was impressed with the abilities of those taking part. “The Asia-Pacific area scouting camp held in Malaysia was a great success. Everything was organised perfectly by Motorsport Australia, who came up with a really competitive group of drivers. All 24 youngsters rose to the occasion and did themselves proud, helping each other and working well with the engineers. William and Enzo were just a cut above the rest and so they are the ones we have selected. I look forward to seeing them both tackling the FDA Scouting World Finals in Fiorano.”

Italy awaits. Marco Matassa, the head of the FDA, was not in Malaysia, but is looking forward to meeting the two youngsters and spoke of the importance of the scouting programme as part of the system put in place several years ago now by the FDA. “We are pleased that our scouting programme continues to expand and it’s good to see that the number of youngsters taking part from Asia-Pacific countries is growing, with William and Enzo a testament to that. Working with Motorsport Australia allows us to monitor many national racing programmes and therefore evaluate the most talented young drivers from this region. I can’t wait to see William and Enzo in action in Fiorano in October.”



