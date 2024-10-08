Tuukka Taponen in Formula 3 in 2025 with ART Grand Prix

Maranello 08 October 2024

Tuukka Taponen is set to continue moving up the career ladder with the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and in 2025, he will race in Formula 3 with the ART Grand Prix team. This year the Finn is enjoying a very strong season in the European Formula Regional championship, currently third in the standings with four wins to his name.

Debut already accomplished. Taponen has already made his Formula 3 debut this season with ART Grand Prix, having raced at the Spa-Francorchamps round, when he deputised for Nikola Tsolov. Tuukka will therefore find familiar faces when he lines up for the start of next season, with the aim of being a frontrunner.

Excitement. “I am really excited about racing in the FIA Formula 3 championship with the ART GP team for the 2025 season. They already showed interest in me in the summer, giving me the opportunity to race in the round at Spa earlier this year. The team impressed me both on and off the track and immediately made me feel at home. ART GP has a long and successful history and I’m looking forward to being a part of it next year”.