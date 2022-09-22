The curtain comes down on the second FDA-ACI Scouting Camp at Maranello

Late this afternoon, the second Scouting Camp organised by the Ferrari Driver Academy came to an end. Organised as an element of the partnership with the ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia), four drivers born between 2005 and 2007 took part. Two were put forward by the ACI, Brando Badoer and Sebastiano Pavan both from Italy, and the American James Egozi and Ireland’s Alex Dunne.

At the wheel of Formula 4 cars. The four youngsters tackled four full days being evaluated for various attributes, including their physical ability, attitude and mental suitability to the hectic pace of life as a sports person. As always, the two key days involved driving on track, at the wheel of Formula 4 cars provided at Fiorano by the ACI in collaboration with the Iron Lynx team. The Abarth-powered Tatuus chassis were fitted with the same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship, as Pirelli is also a Ferrari partner in its scouting activities.

Assessment and decisions. With the Camp over, the drivers have returned home, while at the Academy, work has begun on analysing the vast amount of data generated by the candidates in order to have a clear picture of how each one of them performed. In about one month’s time, one or more of them could be recalled to Maranello to take part in the Scouting World Finals, which is the final selection stage to see if any candidates are chosen to join the Ferrari Driver Academy. The Finals feature the most promising youngsters put forward by the FDA scouting partners (Tony Kart and the ACI for Europe, Escuderia Telmex for Latin America and Motorsport Australia for the Asia Pacific region.)



