Italian F4: first pole and a good points haul for Dino Beganovic at Imola

Dino Beganovic took his first ever pole position at Imola in the Italian Formula 4 championship last weekend. Over three races, he and his Prema Powerteam picked up two fourth places and a twelfth. After two rounds Dino is sixth in the championship.

Race-1. In Saturday afternoon’s race, Dino, driving for Prema Powerteam, got away well from pole, followed by Jonny Edgar (VAR - Red Bull Junior Team.) The Englishman managed to pass the Swede, while the American Carlton Jackson Crawford (VAR - Red Bull Junior Team) collided with Beganovic and spun. Filip Ugran (Jenzer Motorsport) profited from the situation passing the Swede just before the Safety Car came out following an accident.

Restart. At the restart, Edgar overshot the first corner and Ugran took the lead, holding on all the way to the chequered flag. In the closing stages Crawford managed to pass Beganovic, who still finished fourth, a useful experience which also came with some points, which means Dino is still the best placed rookie.

Race-2. The first race on Sunday was delayed by a few minutes as heavy rain hit Imola just a few minutes before the start, which took place behind the Safety Car. The race resumed with about 16 minutes to go, with the order being Edgar, Crawfort and Alessandro Rosso, while Gabriel Bortoleto (Prema Powerteam) had passed team-mate Sebastian Montoya. Beganovic also got past and then also passed Bortoleto to finish fourth once again.

Race-3. In the final race on Sunday, Dino was hit by another car which spun him round at the Tamburello chicane. The Swede then rolled up sleeves to fight his way back to 12th place. The race was won by Rosso ahead of Francesco Pizzi (Van Amersfoot Racing) and Edgar. Pizzi leads the championship on 85 points ahead of Gabriele Mini (Prema Powerteam) on 83 and Ugran. The next round is over the weekend of 13 September again at an F1 track, this time Spielberg. However, before that, Beganovic is back on track in the German Formula 4 series at Hockenheim.