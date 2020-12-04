F.Regional: Final showdown for Petecof and Leclerc

The final round of the European Formula Regional Championship takes place this weekend at the Vallelunga circuit. It’s an important finale for Ferrari Driver Academy talents Gianluca Petecof and Arthur Leclerc as they currently lie first and second respectively in the classification.

Toe to toe. It’s definitely going to be a tense weekend for the FDA pair as there are just two points between them, with Petecof on 337 to Leclerc’s 335. Gianluca has performed very consistently all year so that he has always been a contender. The 18 year old Brazilian took four wins from the first three rounds and was never out of the points with a further ten podium finishes to date. As for Leclerc, he has six wins so far, with Mugello being his standout weekend, as the 20 year old Monegasque won all three races. However, Arthur failed to score twice, but eight podium places means he has always been near the top of the classification.

Sweet memories. Petecof has great memories of Vallelunga as it was here last year that he took two wins as he dominated the opening round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship. For Leclerc, it will be his first time racing at the circuit on the outskirts of Rome, although he was able to learn the track during a two day test last week.

Programme. Track action gets underway on Saturday with two qualifying sessions starting at 9, followed by the first of the three races at 14. The last two races take place on Sunday, Race 2 at 9 and the final one of 2020 at 14.