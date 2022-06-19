F.Regional: Beganovic on the podium in Zandvoort

In a hotly contested round, the 18 year old Swede increased his championship lead with a podium finish in Race 2. Dino tops the standings at the midpoint of the season.

Dino Beganovic picked up points after finishing third and fifth, to continue to lead the championship. After ten of the 20 races on the calendar, Beganovic has 172 points, 34 more than Paul Aron, his team-mate who currently lies second. In Race 1 at Zandvoort, Dino went from sixth on the grid to fifth at the flag and in the second race, he came third to round off a positive weekend in the Netherlands.

Race-1. Beganovic lined up sixth on the grid, after dropping to third in his group, having been fastest for much of the session. When the lights went out, Dino got away very well to be fifth going into Tarzan corner. The order remained unchanged until five laps from the finish when the Safety Car came out. The race was on again when there were just 40 seconds of the 30 minute race remaining and, at the restart, Beganovic stayed in Gabriele Mini’s slipstream but there was no opportunity to pass before the chequered flag.

Race-2. Beganovic started off from the front row in second place, having been quickest in the A group in qualifying. He kept that position after the start but the race was immediately red flagged because of a spectacular accident in which fortunately no one was hurt. The race resumed with a rolling start and there were no changes of position until the closing stages, when Beganovic lost second place. Dino then defended his third place to the chequered flag, to make it to the podium for the eighth time from ten starts this year.

Budapest. Zandvoort marked the midpoint of the season. So far, Beganovic has had some excellent results, which will form the basis of his preparation for the second half of the season. Formula Regional will be back in action at the Hungaroring, on the outskirts of Budapest on 9 and 10 July.



