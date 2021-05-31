F.Regional. Beganovic back in the points

It was a difficult weekend on the technical front, but the Ferrari Driver Academy’s 17 year old Swede was back in the top ten, scoring points in both races at the Paul Ricard circuit.



The fourth round of the FIA Formula Regional championship took place this weekend at France’s Paul Ricard circuit. One week on from the previous round in Monte Carlo, Dino Beganovic was back on track and had a far from easy weekend on the technical front. The FDA driver gritted his teeth and managed to get back into the points after drawing a blank in Monaco. Dino was tenth in the first race and eleventh in the second, which nevertheless brought him a point.

Challenging weekend. “It was not an easy weekend for us as a team,” commented Beganovic. “We struggled with pace and had to work hard in all sessions to try and improve the car. We made good progress over the weekend and personally, I reckon I had a positive weekend, trying to exploit the potential we had, making the most of the situation. We lose and win together and now we’re looking ahead and working for the next round in Zandvoort, when I am sure we’ll be back on track in better shape.”

Race-1. Qualifying for Race-1 at Ricard took place on Saturday, with Beganovic 12th out of 35 drivers, which meant he started the first race from the sixth row. It was a linear race and he took the chequered flag in tenth, six seconds behind the winner, Hadrien David.

Race-2. Beganovic also qualified twelfth for Race-2, proving how close the competition is through the field. After the start, in the chaos of the opening lap, Dino dropped to 15th, but after the first lap, he settled into a good pace and worked his way up to eleventh at the flag. With wild card driver Michael Belov in the top ten but ineligible for points, it meant that Beganovic inherited the point for tenth.

Next Zandvoort. After Paul Ricard, the FIA Formula Regional championship has a two week break before the fifth round of the season from 18 to 20 June at the Dutch Zandvoort circuit.



