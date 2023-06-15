After a month long break, Rafael Camara and Maya Weug are back on track at the Hungaroring for the third round of the season. They face a busy schedule with four rounds in six weeks.

A few weeks on from the Barcelona round, the European Formula Regional action resumes in Hungary at one of the most technical tracks on the calendar. It marks the start of a very busy time for competitors, including the Ferrari Driver Academy duo. It will be a key moment for Rafael Camara. After securing a podium finish in the opening round of the season, his first in the category, the 18 year old Brazilian had a tough time of it at the next round in Barcelona, when he did not score that many points, after qualifying did not go well for him. He is currently sixth in the standings on 23 points. For Maya Weug the first two rounds were an opportunity to get to grips with what is a new formula for her and her ambitions are also on the up.

Technical track. “This will be Rafael and Maya’s first time at the Hungaroring,” revealed the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “Therefore free practice will be particularly important so that they get to know this very technical track. The season is about to get very busy and the Hungarian weekend will be an opportunity to see in which areas we might need to intensify our efforts. In the weeks following Barcelona, we worked a lot on qualifying, an area where Maya and Rafael suffered in Montmelo, which prevented them from expressing their true potential in the races. Qualifying will be vitally important in Hungary and will also allow us to see the results of the work we have put in.”

Programme

Saturday

09.00 and 09.20 qualifying

13.20 Race-1

Sunday

16.30 Race-2