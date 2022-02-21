Formula 4 UAE: Camara and Wharton win at Yas Marina

In the final round, the two FDA drivers made it to the top step of the podium, which allowed Rafael Camara to finish second in the championship.

Rafael Camara and James Wharton had five busy consecutive weeks competing in the Formula 4 UAE championship. Their single-seater debut was followed by them rapidly adapting to take wins and podium finishes. In the final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina track they both produced outstanding performances, with Camara winning the first race and Wharton the fourth.

Important results. Even though they both missed one of the five rounds, they still obtained some important results. Camara was second in the series on 210 points, with six wins to the Brazilian’s name, as well as a further two podium places – a second and a third. Wharton’s win rounded off his time in Formula 4 UAE, having secured four victories and 168 points, which put him fifth in the standings. Rafael and James were first and second respectively in the rookie classification.

Summary. “Taking part in this championship was a positive experience for Rafael and James,” commented the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “It allowed them to experience for the first time the atmosphere and the challenges of a single-seater race weekend. The most important thing is that they made steady progress over the course of the series and they quickly learned to deal with the pressures that go with a single-seater debut, making the most of this opportunity. This is just the start, as they will now tackle a European season, so there is still a long way to go. The work will now continue in Maranello, where we will analyse this experience as we prepare them for the tests that will mark the start of the Italian Formula 4 championship.”