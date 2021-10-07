Formula 4. Maya takes on Mugello

Maya Weug is looking forward to racing at the very technical Mugello track this weekend in the sixth and penultimate round of the 2021 season.

This weekend, Maya Weug is racing at the very popular and tricky Mugello circuit, which is hosting the sixth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship. The penultimate round of the year will be an opportunity for Maya to aim once again for a top ten finish, as indeed will all 31 drivers on track.

Ready to give it her all. “Mugello is a lovely circuit and I like driving such a demanding track. There are slow corners and fast ones, twisty sections and a long straight which is in fact the only opportunity to overtake. I can't wait to be racing again, starting with qualifying which is important in terms of how the rest of the weekend goes and I will have to give it my best shot. We’re coming to the closing stages of the season and every session is an opportunity to demonstrate the results of all the work we have done.”

Programme. The work at Mugello begins on Friday with two sessions of free practice prior to qualifying, which takes place at 17 and 17.25. The action continues on Saturday with drivers back on track at 13.55 for the start of Race 1. Sunday is busy with Race 2 starting at 9.40 and Race 3 at 14.40.



