Formula 4: Beganovic’s first time at Mugello

The Formula 4 season moves on apace for Dino Beganovic. The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student will be at Mugello this weekend for the fourth round of the Italian F4 championship. It will be a special weekend for the 16 year old Swede, who will have to get to grips with this track which recently hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Making progress. Beganovic is in his first season in single-seaters and he has made steady progress, taking his first pole position and jumping on the podium at the Misano Adriatico round. With a further five top eight results, Dino is currently seventh in the championship and third in the rookie category. For Beganovic the Mugello weekend will be a chance to add to his points tally, but above all, he will face the challenge of racing for the very first time on one of the most technically demanding race tracks. He will be up against stiff opposition with no fewer than 30 cars on track, but the Swede has been making rapid progress, so that ambitious targets are now a realistic option.

Programme. The Italian Formula 4 round gets underway with two free practice sessions on Friday, while on Saturday qualifying takes place at 9.30, followed at 15.25 by Race 1. Sunday is also very busy, with Race 2 at 11.40 and the final race of the Tuscan weekend takes place at 16.40.