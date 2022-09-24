In the group test at Jerez, Ferrari Driver Academy student Dino Beganovic took to the track for three days of testing with Prema Racing, at the wheel of a Formula 3 car for the very first time.

The Formula 3 season ended two weeks ago in Monza, but the Formula 3 teams were already back on track at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit in Spain for the first group test in preparation for next year. Dino Beganovic, currently leading the European Formula Regional series also took part, driving a Formula 3 car for the first time.

229 laps. Beganovic got through a lot of work, making a positive impression as he completed no less than 229 laps, including qualifying simulations and long runs. He was consistently quick, near the top of the time sheet in three of the six sessions, including being second fastest at the end of the first day. “It was a great experience,” commented the Swede. “The car is very different to the one I race in Formula Regional and it was great fun to drive. The first thing that struck me was there is much more grip than I am used to and obviously more power from the engine. Overall, it’s a very quick car and I was pleased with my initial results, both over a flying lap and in race simulations. It was definitely a wonderful experience.”

First match point. Having completed the Formula 3 test, Beganovic is now focusing on the European Formula Regional championship. With two rounds remaining, he heads the standings on 250 points. The next round is in Barcelona from 14 to 16 October and Dino could clinch the title there.