Formula 2: Marcus Armstrong with DAMS in 2021

New Zealander and FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) talent Marcus Armstrong will race in the 2021 Formula 2 championship with French team DAMS, a stalwart of the category with over 30 years experience. 20 of its drivers have made it to Formula 1, including Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Carlos Sainz.

Second season. This will be Marcus’ second season in the series, having finished 13th in 2020 with 52 points and two podium finishes. The New Zealander was the 2017 Italian Formula 4 champion and in 2019, he finished as runner-up in Formula 3. Armstrong has already driven for his new team at the end of season Bahrain test last December.

Clear goals. Marcus has said he is keen to start work with the new team. “In a championship made up of just eight rounds, with three races each, experience plays a vital role and being able to count on the DAMS team means I can be confident about the upcoming season. My aim is clear, I want to win the title. Having said that, we know it won’t be easy because there is a high class field, starting with my fellow FDA colleague Robert Shwartzman.”

Calendar. This Formula 2 season will feature 24 races, as in 2020, but over four fewer events. The weekend format has changed so there are now three races per round instead of two. The championship starts in Bahrain on 27 and 28 March and finishes in Abu Dhabi on 11 and 12 December.