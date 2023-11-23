Formula 2: grand finale at Yas Marina

After a long eleven week break, Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc are back on track in Abu Dhabi for the final round of the FIA Formula 2 championship.

It’s time for what has become the traditional way to end the Formula 2 season with the final round at the Yas Marina circuit. It’s important not just because the championship positions have yet to be finalised, but also because for some time now the driver market has been active in preparation for setting the grid for next season. It’s been a very long break since the previous round in Monza back in September. That will add to the difficulty of getting up to speed with the cars as quickly as possible after a three month break. Oliver Bearman has enjoyed a brilliant rookie season in this category, taking four wins to date, the last of those coming in the Monza Feature Race. With 130 points, Bearman is currently sixth in the standings, with a good chance of finishing in the top four, as well as taking the “best rookie” title. Making the weekend even more special for the Englishman, he is also driving for the Haas team in the first free practice session for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, having already done very well when he first drove for the team in Friday practice in the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Leclerc. Arthur Leclerc is also looking to end the season on a high. Over the course of the year, he has had more than his fair share of bad luck and so was unable to produce the results of which he is capable. At the last round in Monza, Arthur was back up to speed, finishing in the points and he is hoping to build on that this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Programme.

Friday

11.05 (08.05 CET): Free practice

15.00 (12.00 CET): Qualifying

Saturday

16.20 (13.20 CET). Sprint Race, 23 laps

Sunday

13.15 (10.15 CET). Feature Race, 33 laps