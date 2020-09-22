Formula 2: change of team for Giuliano Alesi

Giuliano Alesi will, as planned, be taking part this weekend in the tenth round of the Formula 2 championship at Sochi Autodrom in Russia. However, the French Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student will be racing with a different team to the one with which he has raced so far this year up to and including the two races at Mugello ten days ago.

Change of colours. By mutual agreement, Giuliano and the HWA Racelab team have decided to go their separate ways. Alesi will now race for the MP Motorsport team in car number 14.



Situation. Giuliano’s best result so far this season is a sixth place in the opening race of the season in Austria. He is currently 17th in the standings on eight points. The Feature Race at Sochi takes place on Saturday at 10.15 local time (11.15 CET) while the Sprint Race starts on Sunday at 10.55 (11.55 CET).





