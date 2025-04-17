Formula 2: Beganovic ready for Jeddah

Maranello 17 April 2025

Thanks to a third and a seventh place in Bahrain, the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy driver has moved up to sixth in the Formula 2 standings and now it’s time for one of the most challenging tracks of the season.

Maranello, 17 April 2025 – A few days on from the Bahrain round, Dino Beganovic is now in Saudi Arabia having recorded his first podium finish of the year at Sakhir, where he was always a front-runner. It was a special weekend for the Swede as he took part in an official Formula 1 free practice session for the first time, driving the Ferrari SF-25. “It was a dream come true,” said Dino. “Driving a Formula 1 car for the first time on an official race weekend was amazing and being able to do so with Ferrari made it even more special.”

Formula 2. Once his Formula 1 session was out of the way, Beganovic was fully focused on his Formula 2 commitment and here too things went well. “Overall, it was a good weekend,” he confirmed. “We scored our first points of the season in what was really the true start of the championship. The podium finish in the Sprint Race is a good starting point and we also had good pace in the Feature Race, leading for several laps. We lacked a bit in both races but still came away with a good points haul.”

Now Jeddah. All the teams and drivers headed straight to Jeddah from Sakhir. This will be Beganovic’s first visit to the Saudi track, known for being unforgiving. “This is a new track for me,” he explained. “But I’ve spent a lot of time preparing for it and I can’t wait to drive those first laps. I am very interested to find out what feeling I get from this track. It’s an atypical street circuit, with very fast corners, with few run off areas and it will be a great challenge.”

Programme.

Friday

12.55 local (11.55 CEST) free practice

18.00 (17.00 CEST) qualifying

Saturday

18.15 (17.15 CEST) Sprint Race

Sunday 16.25 (15.25 CEST)