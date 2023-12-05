THE DANE CAME OUT ON TOP OF A FIELD OF FOUR FINALISTS. VANESA SILKUNAITE FROM LITHUANIA WON THE JUNIOR SECTION.

Denmark’s Alba Hurup Larsen beat three other girls to win the final edition of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, promoted by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission in conjunction with the Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames, which aims to help young women between the ages of 12 and 16, looking to have a career in motorsport.

In Maranello. This year’s four finalists faced the toughest ever selection process, whittled down from a field of 116, from over 50 countries. Alba Hurup Larsen faced stiff opposition from Germany’s Mathilda Paatz, Australia’s Joanne Ciconte and from Ecuador, Domenika Arellano. In the Scuderia Ferrari headquarters and at the historic Fiorano track, the youngsters tackled a series of tests to provide the FDA experts with plenty of data relating to their physical ability, as well as evaluating their driving in the simulator, replicating an entire race weekend, with free practice, qualifying and the race, at the wheel of a Formula 4 Tatuus, fitted with the exact same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship.

Monitoring talent. Alba stood out from the group with her ability to learn quickly and manage the car, running a consistent race pace, along with the skill she demonstrated over a flying lap and was declared the best of the quartet by the experts from the Ferrari Driver Academy, who will monitor her progress next season, when she will be invited to Maranello regularly to check how she is getting on. Still part of the programme therefore are the 2020 and 2022 winners, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels.

Junior. The very young winner of the junior category was also announced. Again, four finalists were invited to Maranello before moving to the Tony Kart headquarters for a seat fitting, prior to spending two days on track at the Franciacorta Karting Track in Brescia. The contenders were the Hungarian Bianca Nagy, from the Netherlands Eva Dorrestijn, from England Annabella Fairclough and the eventual winner, Vanesa Silkunaite from Lithuania.





Marco Matassa, Head of Ferrari Driver Academy

We are very proud of what we have achieved over four years working with the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission through the Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme. We have played a part in making motorsport more accessible and we have provided opportunities for three young women, two of whom are still part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. We congratulate Alba on winning and along with Iron Dames, we will give her the opportunity to show what she can do in a Formula 4 car, while carefully monitoring her progress. Congratulations also to Vanesa, whose determination in the kart meant she got the better of some fierce competition. This enjoyable project has now come to an end, having helped to start the careers of Maya and Aurelia, who have a challenging and hopefully successful 2024 season ahead of them. We will continue to search for the best young drivers through our scouting programme, which evaluates boy and girls equally, based solely on their talent.





Deborah Mayer, FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President

Today marks a poignant milestone in the extraordinary journey of Girls on Track - Rising Stars that has not only shattered glass ceilings but has also fueled the dreams of young, ambitious female racers around the globe. Through this pioneering program, the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission has provided a platform for talented young female drivers to showcase their skills and determination in an arena still perceived as male dominated. With the support of our long-standing partners Ferrari Driver Academy and Iron Dames, we have played a major role in the emergence of a new generation of motor racing stars, some of whom have already become role models inspiring others to pursue their aspirations and never give up. To the young, talented winners of this edition Alba & Vanesa, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their budding careers. While this chapter may be concluding, the legacy of Girls on Track - Rising Stars will live on and we will ensure that the path it has blazed becomes a permanent feature in progress towards equality and diversity in our beloved sport.