F2: Ilott and Shwartzman lead after Spielberg

At the end of the first round of the first season, two FDA drivers lead the championship. Mick Schumacher back in the points.

The first round of the FIA Formula 2 championship went well for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Callum Ilott won Race 1 and leads the classification on 27 point, 4 more than Robert Shwartzman. In the second race in Austria, the 20 year old Russian finished fourth and combined with his third place in Race 1 means that his first race weekend produced a lot of points.

Technical woes from Giuliano and Marcus. Giuliano Alesi and Marcus Armstrong saw their chances of a good result vanish after just a few laps. The 19 year old Frenchman had to park at the side of the track when his engine let go, when he was lying sixth. Seven laps later, Marcus Armstrong who had been a great third up to that point had to retire with a technical problem. Both these incidents brought out the Safety Car and Mick Schumacher was ready each time.

Mick. Having started 11th, the 21 year old had a good climb up the order, which saw him get into the top ten immediately and then eventually seventh to pick up some championship points. Ilott took the chequered flag two places behind Schumacher, missing out on points because of a small but crucial error which cost him eighth place. However, it was a great weekend for the 21 year old Englishman and is a great basis on which to start work for next weekend’s race when the second round of the Formula 2 series takes place again here in Spielberg.



