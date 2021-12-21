Dino Beganovic continues in Formula Regional with Prema

Dino Beganovic will stay with the Prema team, continuing to race in Formula Regional next season. Last year, the Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student gained experience in a category which, since it was restructured in 2020, has become ultra competitive with over 30 cars on the grid.

Results. Dino’s season got off to a strong start and then got a bit trickier in the middle part of the year, but in the last few races, he understood how to get everything out of the car and was one of the main contenders. Beganovic was on the podium in Mugello and in the final race in Monza, he was two laps away from his maiden win, but the dream was shattered following a questionable move from his team-mate.



Excited. Dino is keen to get back behind the wheel in 2022. “I can’t wait to get back in the fight in Formula Regional, in Prema colours, as I have now been with the team for three seasons. In the second part of the year we worked very hard to be able to fight for the wins and I want that to be my starting point next season. I’m looking forward to pulling my helmet on and fighting at the front of the field.”

