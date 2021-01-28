Dino Beganovic about to start in the F3 Asia Series

This coming weekend sees the official start of racing for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Getting things underway for 2021 will be Dino Beganovic, making his debut in the FIA Formula 3 Asia Series, as a taster for the Formula Regional season that awaits him, with both series using the same type of car.

Three rounds out of six. The Asian championship features five rounds, run on two tracks, the Dubai Autodrome and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit. There are three races per weekend. Dubai hosts the first round, before everyone head for the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi for two consecutive weekends. After that there’s one more round in Dubai and one at Yas Island. Beganovic is due to take part in the first three rounds, which will be an important opportunity for the 17 year old Swede to get used to the car he will race for the rest of the 2021 season.

270 horsepower cars. The Formula 3 Asia Series uses a Tatuus chassis, the same car Dino will drive in Formula Regional. In the Asia series it is powered by a four cylinder Alfa Rome engine that puts out 270 horsepower. The championship, in which points count towards a Formula 1 superlicense, features some very experienced drivers in this junior category, which raises the bar a lot for the youngest drivers.

Programme. The Dubai weekend gets underway tomorrow with the first of three races, at 15.15 local (12.15 CET) and ends with a busy Saturday when the second and third races are on at 10.15 (7.15 CET) and 12.15 (15.15 CET) respectively.