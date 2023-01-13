Beganovic and Camara all set for F.Regional Middle East championship

The two Ferrari Driver Academy students are taking part in the Middle East championship that gets underway this weekend in Dubai. Rafael Camara makes his debut in this category.



The winter break is over for Dino Beganovic and Rafael Camara as the Ferrari Driver Academy’s busy race programme starts this weekend with the opening round of the Formula Regional Middle East championship. It takes place at the Dubai circuit, followed by a further four rounds. The second and third take place at a new venue, the Kuwait Motor Town, followed by another in Dubai and the final one at Yas Marina. 28 drivers are expected to line up to tackle the usual three races per round.

The champion returns. Beganovic also raced in this series last year and this time the goals are different. Having taken the 2022 European Formula Regional title, the 18 year old Swede’s next challenge is the FIA Formula 3 championship and he is racing in just the first two Middle Eastern rounds as a driver shakedown after the winter break. “It’s a good opportunity for him to get back in the swing of a race weekend and rediscover the routines,” reckoned head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “Dino will also be able to work with the engineer who will look after him in Formula 3 and that means the important teamwork for the coming challenges can already get underway.”

Rookie. Camara is taking part in all the Middle East races, to familiarise himself with the new category, prior to his debut in the European series. His Formula Regional debut follows on from his brilliant debut a year ago in Formula 4, after which he finished second in the series with six wins. “Last year, Rafael impressed us with how quickly he adapted to driving a Formula 4 car,” commented Matassa. “ Now he can tackle the same programme at the wheel of a new car, with which he will contest the 2023 season. Moving up a category is always tricky and that’s why this Middle East series is an opportunity he should make the most of.”

Programme. The action in Dubai starts on Friday with two qualifying sessions at 12.45 and 13.05 local (9.45 and 10.05 CET), followed by Race 1 at 17.10 (14.10 CET). The second race starts on Saturday at 10.30 (7.30 CET,) with the final race of the opening round getting underway at 13.20 (10.20 CET).