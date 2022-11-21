Arthur Leclerc in Formula 2 with DAMS

Arthur Leclerc is to join his fellow Ferrari Driver Academy student, Oliver Bearman, in racing in Formula 2. The Monegasque will race in the colours of the DAMS team.

Testing debut. This past season, Arthur finished sixth in the Formula 3 championship, securing one win and a further podium finish. Back in January and February he won the Asian Formula Regional championship, with four race wins and five podium finishes. This week, he will drive a Formula 2 car for the first time at the Yas Marina circuit during a three-day test session.

Up for the challenge. “I am very happy to move up a category with DAMS for 2023,” commented Arthur. It’s a team that has a won a lot and I hope I can do the same, making my contribution to its history. There’s a lot of work to do before the start of the championship in March in Bahrain and so I can’t wait to start testing in Abu Dhabi”.