Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series: it’s finals time

Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series Finals to Crown World’s Best Asphalt Legends Unite Racer on December 18th

Ferrari and Gameloft, a leader in the development and publishing of games, today announced that their racing title Asphalt Legends Unite will take center stage at its esports competition final with the culmination of the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series. Taking place on December 18th on-site and live-streamed from Ferrari Land in PortAventura World located in Salou, Spain, finalists will be flown from all over the world, to enjoy a money can't buy experience, and get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 499P Modificata as they compete for exclusive prizes..

Since August, the best Asphalt Legends Unite racers from around the world have competed across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in their bid to secure a coveted spot in the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series finals. Each round featured an iconic Ferrari automobile, including the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, Ferrari 599XX Evo, and the Ferrari FXX K. With qualifiers now complete, the world’s top 8 racers have now been decided:

Natto

BWO™ BIG

JägerMajsterrr

Myeon

Elite JOE

Future Flash™

Requiem

oNio

The first round of matches will follow a one-on-one format in best-of-three elimination brackets, with the final match following a best-of-seven format. As an added bonus, the finalists will get a special meet and greet with Ferrari Factory Driver and 2024 Le Mans winner, Miguel Molina, who will be in attendance to catch all of the intense and competitive racing action.

As an added bonus, PortAventura World, as the official venue provider of the Ferrari HP Esports Asphalt Series Finals, will feature an Asphalt Legends Unite booth in the Park, allowing visitors to both try the game and get behind the virtual wheel of the Ferrari 499P Modificata.



For more information, please visit http://www.asphaltlegendsunite.com