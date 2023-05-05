Dennis Jordan wins GT Challenge championship with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

After Bari Broumand won the F1 22 PSGL championship, there has been another victory and a second place for Scuderia Ferrari Esport Team, this time in the Gran Turismo category.

Dennis Jordan and the Ferrari 488 GT3 took the win in the GT Challenge championship on the rFactor2 platform, at the end of six races all run on American circuits. He was amazingly consistent, as was the whole Scuderia Ferrari Esports team.

The key to success. From his debut as a Ferrari driver at Sebring to the legendary corkscrew turn at Laguna Seca and the final round at Daytona, Dennis Jordan won the GT Challenge championship producing impeccable performances and scoring plenty of points at each round, never finishing lower than fifth. He had three second places in six races, which included a fantastic overtaking move through the final turns at Indianapolis. This dominance from the German driver meant Scuderia Ferrari Esports was almost unchallenged in the standings.

Second place for Alex and Timotej on a charge. Second place in the championship went to Alex Siebel, another new arrival at Scuderia Ferrari Esports. He drove really well and was in the fight for the title right up to the final race. So too was Timotej Andonovski, who ended the series with a late charge, finishing first at Lime Rock Park and fifth in the standing