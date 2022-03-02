A new era begins: FDA Esports Team becomes Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team

Existing drivers Brendon Leigh and David Tonizza are joined by poland’s Kamil Pawlowski, winner of the 2021 Ferrari Esports Series championship. there’s also a new headquarters with the very latest generation simulators.



It’s the start of a new era for Ferrari in the world of virtual motor racing, as the FDA Esports Team becomes the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team. It signals the arrival of a new title partner, Velas, one of the most efficient blockchain networks available, known for the performance and innovation of the services it offers. The Gestione Sportiva will also be more directly involved in a field that is going through continuous expansion, as it attracts a growing young audience. Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team will take part in the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship as well as some sports car championships to be announced shortly.

A new line-up. The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team will tackle the new season with a sim driver line-up that mixes the old with the new. Englishman Brendon Leigh and Italian David Tonizza, who have two and one Formula 1 Esports Series titles respectively continue with the team, bringing a wealth of experience, ready to excel in all categories. Last season, David drove brilliantly to win the SRO GT World Challenge Esports Europe Endurance Series title with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the Assetto Corsa platform. Alongside them is the Pole, Kamil Pawlowski. Born in 1997, he made his mark in 2021 winning the Ferrari Esports Series, the one-make series organised by the Maranello marque. Pawloski finished in the top three in all races at the wheel of a 488 Challenge Evo.



Cutting edge facility. The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team will work with the very latest equipment in a completely renovated Headquarters within the Gestione Sportiva. David, Brendon and Kamil will have the latest tools at their disposal to work with consultants in a dedicated area where they can prepare calmly for the demands of the season. During the year, other sim drivers could be assessed by the team, possibly racing alongside one of the race drivers in a specific championship, or taking part in 24 Hour races. The new Ferrari Esports Era is underway and the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team sim drivers are ready for the challenges that lie ahead. You can follow their progress through the new Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ferrariesports along with the existing Instagram FerrariEsports, Twitch FerrariEsports and Twitter FerrariEsports.

