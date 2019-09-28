Ferrari
    Ferrari entered the world of Esports in 2019, because it felt this is one of the most interesting entertainment platforms and one that is evolving rapidly. In particular, the category that simulates motor racing has attracted a growing base of “sim racers” and fans particularly among the young, who enjoy races for both open and closed wheel race cars. The Maranello marque embarked on this new adventure by setting up a special section, known as the FDA Hublot Esports Team within the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy.) That team is tackling the F1 Esports championship, as well as other GT race series and there are plans to launch an all-Ferrari series in the near future. The driver line-up for the FDA Esports Team consists of enthusiastic youngsters who live up to what have always been the values of the Maranello marque.
    DAILY TRAINING
    Follow the team’s daily routine and the training sessions of the drivers while they’re getting ready for the race!
      F1 pro series
        Drivers
        • 1. David Tonizza (FDA HUBLOT ESPORTS TEAM)184 points
        • 2. Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull racing Esports)171 points
        • 3. Daniel Bereznay (Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Esports)128 points
        • 4. Jarno Opmeer (Renault Sport Team Vitality)123 points
        • 5. Brendon Leigh (Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports)77 points
        • 6. Marcel Kiefer (SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team)60 points
        • 7. Bono Huis (McLaren Shadow)59 points
        • 8. Alvaro Carreton (Williams Esports)58 points
        • 9. Joni Tormala (Red Bull Racing Esports)57 points
        • 10. Salih Saltunc (Alfa Romeo Racing F1 Esports)48 points
        • 11. Tino Naukkarinen (Williams Esports)47 points
        • 12. Enzo Bonito (McLaren Shadow)46 points
        • 13. Cedric Thome (Renault Sport Team Vitality)38 points
        • 14. Patrik Holzmann (Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports)30 points
        • 15. Lucas Blakeley (SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports)20 points
        • 16. Daniele Haddad (SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team)19 points
        • 17. Nicolas Longuet (Red Bull Racing Esports)18 points
        • 18. Simon Weigang11 points
        • 19. Floris Wijers (Haas F1 Team Esports)8 points
        • 20. Patryk Krutyj (Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports)6 points
        • 21. Cem Bolukbasi (Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports)4 points
        • 22. Manuel Biancolilla (Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports)1 points
        • 23. Martin Stefanko0 points
        • 24. Daniel Shields (Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports )0 points
        • 25. Jan Fehler (Haas F1 Team Esports)0 points
        • 26. Amos Laurito (FDA HUBLOT ESPORTS TEAM)0 points
        • 27. Isaac Price (Williams Esports)0 points
        • 28. Gianfranco Giglioli (FDA HUBLOT ESPORTS TEAM)0 points
        Constructors
        • 1. RED BULL RACING ESPORTS246 points
        • 2. FDA HUBLOT ESPORTS TEAM 184 points
        • 3. ALFA ROMEO RACING F1 ESPORTS176 points
        • 3. Renault Sport Team Vitality172 points
        • 6. Williams Esports105 points
        • 5. McLaren Shadow105 points
        • 7. SPORTPESA RACING POINT F1 ESPORTS TEAM71 points
        • 8. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports99 points
        • 9. Scuderia Toro Rosso Esports35 points
        • 10. Haas F1 Team Esports8 points
        Don’t miss out on training, races, daily life, athletic preparation and interact with our team on Twitch and on other social media!
