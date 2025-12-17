The race can consist of a long train of cars unable to overtake on the 5.554 kilometre track, unless the drivers are prepared to take a risk at turn 7. With the arrival of DRS on the Formula 1 scene, the show improved.

The first sector is home to the fast corners, then come some very heavy braking zones before the chicane at turn 5 and a final sector where high downforce is required and the drivers need to be very precise, because it’s easy to run wide off the racing line. In Abu Dhabi, one also has to manage the fact that track temperature gradually drops over the course of the race. This has to be kept in mind when it comes to set-up, so the car can deal with the reduction in track temperature.

The long straight (after turn 7). It’s very difficult to overtake here. There are two DRS activation zones, but only one is a real passing opportunity: after turn 7 comes the very long straight where overtaking is relatively easy.

Pit lane exit. It’s been nicknamed the exit to the shopping centre. It consists of an underpass with a corner in it that runs under the track. Drivers brush the wall every time. Beware of a lapse of concentration, as disaster is just around the corner.