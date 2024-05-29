Timo Glock, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Timo
GLOCK
1
standings
Timo
GLOCK
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
12
average points
0
titles
numbers
24.00
points overall
2
race contested
5th May 2023, Mugello Race-2
last race
3° in Mugello Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
challenge Europe
Autohaus Ulrich
team
17
race number
--
position
career
10
5
1
0%
2
50%
3
50%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
50%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
3 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Race-1
winners’
comments
at
Balaton
3 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Altoè
and
Nussbaumer
win
first
race
at
Balaton
5 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Balaton 2024
Where
to
watch
the
Ferrari
Challenge
from
Balaton
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news