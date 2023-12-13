However, the 5.807 km Grand Prix track is, of course, best known. It offers a succession of breathtaking curves, including the double uphill ‘esses’, a drivers' favourite. The brakes get very little wear, the top speed is close to 330 km/h despite the absence of long straights, and the drivers are always busy.

Its distinctive features include the '8' shape, with an underpass and overpass, it being the only track in the history of Formula 1 with such a design. The nature of the track and the presence of a couple of corners at each end - the famous 130R which you tackle at full speed contrasting with the narrow uphill hairpin bend and the chicane leading to the finish line - effortlessly reveal any possible limitations in the cars. The first part requires excellent aerodynamic stability, while the final part puts a premium on engine power.

