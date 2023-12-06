Endurance racing-inspired emotions

Unveiled during the Finali Mondiali 2023 at the Mugello International Circuit, alongside the Ferrari 499P Modificata (which will be its first protagonist), the Sport Prototipi Clienti is an exclusive programme designed to enable owners of the 499P-derived model – winner of the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans – to take part in unique non-competitive events.

The 499P Modificata is a track car equipped with a hybrid powertrain, in a strictly limited series, designed for a select client audience.

Starting from the 2024 season, the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme calendar, which will run alongside the existing F1 Clienti programme, will be staged on some of the world’s most iconic tracks across Europe, America and Asia. The events reserved for owners of the 499P Modificata will be held between March and September at Mugello (Italy), Sonoma and Laguna Seca (U.S.), Balaton (Hungary), Suzuka (Japan), Le Castellet (France), and the Nürburgring (Germany).