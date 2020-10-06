Sponsor



Pirelli is among the main tyre makers globally and world leader in the Premium segment, with high technological content. For over 100 years present in motorsport competitions worldwide, Pirelli has been provider of the prestigious Ferrari Challenge Championship since its inception in 1993. The collaboration between Pirelli and Ferrari has deep roots in the past, going back to the 1950s and including today prestigious races all over the world. Since 2011 Pirelli has also been the exclusive tyre supplier to the F1TM championship, therefore also to the Scuderia Ferrari. Pirelli supply tyres to the FXX K, FXX and 599XX programmes and provides Ferrari also with premium tyres for GT road cars.