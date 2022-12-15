|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Radicci Automobili
P
2
HR Owen - FF Corse
P
3
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P
4
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
P
5
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
6
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
7
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
8
Formula Racing
P-AM
9
ENZO POTOLICCHIO
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
10
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
11
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
12
Meridien Modena - FF Corse
P-AM
13
Formula Racing
P-AM
14
Formula Racing
P-AM
15
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
16
LÉON RIJNBEEK
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
17
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
18
NICOLA D'ANIELLO
Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Kroymans - Race Art
S
2
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
3
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
5
CDP - MP Racing
S
6
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
7
Graypaul Nottingham
S
8
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
9
Scuderia FMA
S
10
Formula Racing
S
11
CDP - MP Racing
S
12
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S-AM
13
Gohm - Herter Racing
S
14
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S
15
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S-AM
16
Kessel Racing
S
17
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S-AM
18
Kessel Racing
S-AM
19
Kessel Racing
S-AM
20
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
21
Moll Sportwagen Hannover
S-AM
22
Eberlein Automobile
S-AM
23
Rossocorsa
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
HR Owen - FF Corse
P
2
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
P
3
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P
4
Radicci Automobili
P
5
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
6
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
7
ENZO POTOLICCHIO
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
8
Formula Racing
P-AM
9
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
10
ANGELO FONTANA
Rossocorsa
P-AM
11
Formula Racing
P-AM
12
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
13
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
14
Formula Racing
P-AM
15
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
16
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
17
MARTIN HAVAS
FML - D2P
P-AM
18
NICOLA D'ANIELLO
Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
P-AM
19
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
20
Meridien Modena - FF Corse
P-AM
21
LÉON RINJBEEK
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
CDP - MP Racing
S
2
Kroymans - Race Art
S
3
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
5
CDP - MP Racing
S
6
Scuderia FMA
S
7
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S-AM
8
Kessel Racing
S
9
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
10
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
11
Gohm - Herter Racing
S
12
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S
13
Formula Racing
S
14
Kessel Racing
S-AM
15
Formula Racing
S-AM
16
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S-AM
17
Eberlein Automobile
S-AM
18
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
S-AM
19
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
20
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S-AM
21
Kessel Racing
S-AM
22
Kessel Racing
S-AM
23
Moll Sportwagen Hannover
S-AM
24
Rossocorsa
S-AM
25
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
HR Owen
P
2
Charles Hurst
P
3
Graypaul Nottingham
P
4
HR Owen
P
5
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
6
Graypaul Birmingham
S
7
Stratstone Manchester
S
8
Graypaul Nottingham
P
9
HR Owen
S
10
Stratstone Manchester
S
11
Graypaul Birmingham
S
12
Maranello Sales
S
13
Graypaul Birmingham
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Serie
1
HR Owen
P
2
Charles Hurst
P
3
Graypaul Nottingham
P
4
Stratstone Manchester
S
5
Graypaul Birmingham
S
6
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
7
JCT600
S
8
Maranello Sales
S
9
HR Owen
S
10
Startstone Manchester
S
11
Graypaul Nottingham
P
12
HR Owen
P
One of the few largely unchanged 'old generation' tracks still in use. Indeed, the track immersed in the green of the Ardennes still has nearly all the technical characteristics of the original circuit (which was about 14 kilometres long), making it exciting from first to last from the technical point of view.
It is full of technical aspects that can bring out differences between drivers. The fans' pulses quicken when the cars pass by the Eau Rouge or Radillon, and nerves fray when a driver goes at full tilt (or not) into this fearsome dip.
Of course, drivers don't only set their best times courtesy of the Eau Rouge and Radillon. The central part of Spa is very interesting, with its sequence of fast curves interspersed with short straights. This second stage is perhaps the most technical, with the driver needing to take a very particular approach so as not to spin out. After the mixed section, at the exit of the treacherous Stavelot, the drivers go back in time to the evocative straight in the Ardennes forest, the Blanchimont, which leads to the final turn, the Bus Stop.
However, the Belgian circuit is also famous for its very changeable weather conditions, which often produce wet and dry stretches on a track that is almost seven kilometres long!