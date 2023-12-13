The US track was built very quickly in 1968 and first hosted an SCCA Enduro race. It has changed names several times over the years: initially Sears Point Raceway, in 1981 it became Golden State International Raceway, in 2002 Infineon Raceway and then most recently on 7 March 2012 it received its present name Sonoma Raceway. The competitions currently hosted include one of only five races in the NASCAR championships run annually on non-oval road tracks, replacing the Riverside International Raceway event after it closed in 1988.

The track, set on a hillside, is very undulating and therefore extremely demanding. It offers a complex series of turns and 50 metres of height difference.

No radical changes have been made over time. In 1998, to increase the spectacle in Nascar races, a modification was introduced to bypass the Carousel turn, constructing a stretch of asphalt like a chute (and indeed called “The Chute”), between turn 4 and turn 7. Criticised by many drivers, this section was then further modified in 2001, creating the circuit’s current layout, which measures 3.2km, replacing the Chute with turn 4A.

Significant structural changes introduced between 2001 and 2002 improved facilities for spectators.

The circuit also has a 400-metre straight where the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) holds drag races, located just parallel to the start.