28-30 April 2023

SNETTERTON

Ferrari Challenge UK
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    2
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    3
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    4
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    5
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    6
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    7
    STUART MARSTON
    Maranello Sales
    S
    8
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    9
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    10
    PETER HUNTER
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    11
    WILLIAM TEWIAH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    12
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    13
    ROBERT REES
    Dick Lovett Swindon
    S
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    2
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    3
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    4
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    5
    FAISAL AL-FAISAL
    HR Owen
    P
    6
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    7
    STUART MARSTON
    Maranello Sales
    S
    8
    GRAHAM DE ZILLE
    Meridien Modena
    P
    9
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    10
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    11
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    12
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    13
    ROBERT REES
    Dick Lovett Swindon
    S
    14
    WILLIAM TEWIAH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    Used as a Royal Air Force base during the II World War, the circuit offers a choice of configurations, the longest of which measures 4779 metres

    It is a highly demanding track for the drivers but also fun to tackle, with challenging corners alternating with straights and stretches. We can see all this from the first corner, the Riches, high-speed and with a double apex, or the Hamilton, a treacherous left turn where drivers are prone to make mistakes or, again, the Brundle and the Nelson, where you have to brake when cornering. If that wasn't enough, the drivers have to deal with the Bomb Hole and its unusual camber, before finishing with Corum and Murrays, the most difficult turns of the entire track.

    Ferrari Challenge UK - Snetterton 2023 Circuit Focus
    Turns
    • LocationNorwichUK
    • Race Distance4779 m
    • Race Time30 minutes