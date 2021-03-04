12 NovFerrari Challenge North America
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|POINTS
1
Wide World Ferrari
175
2
Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale
135
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
113
4
Ferrari of Ontario
84
5
Continental AutoSports
63
6
ENZO POTOLICCHIO
Ferrari of Central Florida
37
7
Ferrari of Ontario
34
8
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
30
9
Ferrari of Long Island
14
10
Ferrari of Westlake
8
11
The Collection
6
12
Rossocorsa
6
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|POINTS
1
Ferrari of Palm Beach
124
2
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
116
3
Ferrari of Central Florida
99
4
Foreign Cars Italia
96
5
Ferrari of Ontario
65
6
Ferrari of Newport Beach
53
7
Ferrari of Newport Beach
36
8
Ferrari of Long Island
33
9
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
24
10
Ferrari of San Diego
9
11
Ferrari of Long Island
5
12
Ferrari of Long Island
0
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
141
2
Ferrari of Denver
106
3
Ferrari Quebec
100
4
Ferrari of Houston
90
5
Ferrari of Atlanta
66
6
JEREMY CLARKE
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
57
7
Ferrari of Seattle
45
8
Ferrari of Central Florida
38
9
Ferrari of New England
35
10
Ferrari of Denver
32
11
MANNY FRANCO
Ferrari Lake Forest
31
12
Boardwalk Ferrari
16
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
11
14
Ferrari of Ontario
6
15
Ferrari Westlake
4
16
Ferrari Quebec
4
17
Miller Motorcars
1
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
1
Ferrari of Ontario
123
2
Ferrari of Atlanta
105
3
Foreign Cars Italia
89
4
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
82
5
Ferrari of Austin
50
6
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
45
7
BRAD FAUVRE
Ferrari of San Francisco
34
8
Continental AutoSports
32
9
Ferrari of Austin
32
10
Ferrari of Central Florida
30
11
OMAR BALKISSOON
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
19
12
Ferrari of Palm Beach
17
13
Ferrari of Palm Beach
15
14
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
15
15
Ferrari South Bay
15
16
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
12
17
Ferrari Long Island
10
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
10
19
Ferrari of San Francisco
7
20
FRANK SZCZESNIAK III
Ferrari of Austin
5
21
Ferrari of Newport Beach
2
22
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
2
23
MATT CAIN
Ferrari of San Francisco
1
|Pos
|Team
|Points
1
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
312
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
301
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
285
4
Ferrari of Ontario
228
5
Wide World Ferrari
175
6
Ferrari of Atlanta
171
7
Foreign Cars Italia
165
8
Ferrari of Palm Beach
156
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
154
10
Ferrari Westlake
147
11
Ferrari of Denver
138
12
Ferrari of Houston
127
13
Ferrari Quebec
104
14
Continental AutoSports
103
15
Ferrari of Long Island
62
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
53
17
Ferrari of Austin
50
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
48
19
Ferrari of Seattle
45
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
38
21
Ferrari of New England
35
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
32
23
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
26
24
Boardwalk Ferrari
16
25
Ferrari South Bay
15
26
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
13
27
Ferrari of San Diego
9
28
The Collection
6
29
Miller Motorcars
1