08 May 2024Ferrari Challenge Europe
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
P
2
Formula Racing
P-AM
3
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
4
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
5
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
6
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
7
TIMO GLOCK
Autohaus Ulrich
P
8
JEAN LUC D'AURIA
Emil Frey Racing
P
9
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
10
Charles Hurst
P-AM
11
PHILIPP BARON
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
12
HERBERT GEISS
Maranello Motors
P
13
DAVID AKHOBADZE
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
14
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
15
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
16
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FC
P-AM
17
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
18
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
19
RUSLAN SADREEV
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
20
CDP - Eureka Competition
P-AM
21
LAURA VILLARS
Zénith Scuderia
P
22
Rossocorsa
P-AM
23
Formula Racing
P-AM
24
Formula Racing
P-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
ANDREAS KÖNIG
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S-AM
2
ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
3
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
4
ANDREA LEVY
Rossocorsa
S-AM
5
JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
Kessel Racing
S-AM
6
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
7
Formula Racing
S-AM
8
Kessel Racing
S-AM
9
SHINTARO AKATSU
Ineco
S-AM
10
Eric CHEUNG
S-AM
S-AM
Pellin Racing
S-AM
12
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
S-AM
S-AM
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
14
HASSAN DABBOUSSI
Hassan DABBOUSSI
S-AM
15
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
Formula Racing
S-AM
Lisa CLARK
S-AM
17
Luis PERUSQUIA
S-AM
18
ALVARO RAMOS
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
TIBOR VALINT
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
2
HENRY HASSID
Kessel Racing
S
3
Graypaul Nottingham
S
4
Kessel Racing
S
5
Rossocorsa
S
6
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
7
CHRISTOPHE HURNI
Zénith Scuderia
S
8
PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
Rossocorsa
S
9
THOMAS LÖFFLAD
Murat CUHADAROGLU
S
10
Kessel Racing
S
11
ANDREAS RITZI
CDP - D&C Racing
S
12
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
13
Formula Racing
S
14
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
15
The Collection
S
16
FABRIZIO FONTANA
Formula Racing
488
17
Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
488
18
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
19
Rossocorsa
488
20
ALEKSEI KOMAROV
Scuderia Praha Racing
488
21
VINCENZO GIBIINO
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
488
22
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
2
TIMO GLOCK
Autohaus Ulrich
P
3
PHILIPP BARON
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
4
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
5
LUCA LUDWIG
MERTEL Motorsport
P
6
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
7
Formula Racing
P-AM
8
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
9
Charles Hurst
P-AM
10
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
P
11
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
12
JEAN LUC D'AURIA
Emil Frey Racing
P
13
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
14
Rossocorsa
P-AM
15
Emil Frey Racing
P-AM
16
HERBERT GEISS
Maranello Motors
P-AM
17
LAURA VILLARS
Zénith Scuderia
P-AM
18
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
19
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P-AM
20
Formula Racing
P-AM
21
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
22
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
23
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
24
DAVID AKHOBADZE
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
P-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
2
ANDREA LEVY
Rossocorsa
S-AM
3
Formula Racing
S-AM
4
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
5
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S-AM
6
JAN BENEDIKT SANDMANN
Kessel Racing
S-AM
7
Scuderia FMA
S-AM
8
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
9
SHINTARO AKATSU
Ineco
S-AM
10
Formula Racing
S-AM
11
Pellin Racing
S-AM
12
Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
S-AM
13
Pellin Racing
S-AM
14
HASSAN DABBOUSSI
Formula Racing
S-AM
15
Emil Frey Racing
S-AM
16
ALVARO RAMOS
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
S-AM
17
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
S-AM
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
HENRY HASSID
Kessel Racing
S
2
Rossocorsa
S
3
MANUELA GOSTNER
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S
4
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
5
Scuderia Monte-Carlo
S
6
Graypaul Nottingham
S
7
ANDREAS RITZI
CDP - D&C Racing
S
8
Cornes Motors Shiba
S
9
The Collection
S
10
TIBOR VALINT
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
S
11
THOMAS LÖFFLAD
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S
12
Kessel Racing
S
13
Kessel Racing
S
14
CHRISTOPHE HURNI
Zénith Scuderia
S
15
Formula Racing
S
16
ANDREAS BØGH-SORENSEN
Formula Racing
488
17
FABRIZIO FONTANA
Formula Racing
488
18
Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
488
19
PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
Rossocorsa
S
20
IVAN DAVID MARI
Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
488
21
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team F
488
22
Rossocorsa
488
23
VINCENZO GIBIINO
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
488
24
ALEKSEI KOMAROV
Scuderia Praha Racing
488
25
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
488
The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, also known as Mugello Circuit, is in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, near Florence. The circuit is in a region steeped in history, art and culture, set amidst the mountains and rolling hills of Tuscany.
The circuit’s current layout dates back to 1974. The track measures 5,245 metres in length and 14 in width. The track includes 15 corners, six left and nine right, and a main straight of 1,141 metres.