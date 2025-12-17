The road course is quite twisty with 14 corners, mostly slow, plus a nearly 800-metre straight and other short connecting straights. It is a demanding circuit that puts stress on the brakes, as the discs have little time to cool down between one braking zone and another.

Championships hosted include IndyCar, Nascar, Super Formula, Super GT, and Super Taikyu, along with formula junior events.

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan will race at Motegi for the first time in its fourth edition on the 2026 calendar.