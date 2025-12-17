The Lusail International Circuit is located near the town of the same name, situated 23 kilometres from Doha, Qatar.

It was inaugurated in 2004 with a round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The circuit spans 5.419 kilometres and is surrounded by artificial grass to minimise the flow of sand carried by the wind from the nearby desert.

Since 2008, the circuit has been equipped with a lighting system that allows for night racing.