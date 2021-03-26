Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Liang Bo Yao, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - China.
    1standings

    Liangbo Yao

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    4.43
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    66.50
    points overall
    15
    race contested
    • 28 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 9° in Shanghai Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 15
    13.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 15
    13.33%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 15
    80%
    retirements
    1 times out of 15
    6.67%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 15
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 15
    6.67%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 15
    13.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    13.33%
    3
    0%
    4
    6.67%
    5
    6.67%
    6
    6.67%
    7
    0%
    8
    6.67%
    9
    6.67%
    10
    33.33%
    position
    0
    2
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
    1
    1
    5
