    Ferrari Racing Days

    LAGUNA SECA

    15-20 May 2024
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      2
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      3
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      4
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      5
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      6
      JON BENNETT
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      7
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      8
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      9
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      10
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      11
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      12
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      13
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      14
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      15
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      16
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P-AM
      17
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P
      18
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      19
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      PosDrivertemClass
      1
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      3
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      4
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      5
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      6
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      7
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      8
      PAUL LIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      9
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      10
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      11
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      12
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      13
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      14
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      15
      DAVID WILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      16
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      17
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      18
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      19
      OSVALDO GAIO
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      20
      MITCHELL GREEN
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      PosDriverTeamClass
      1
      JOEL ROSENBACHER
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      2
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      3
      LOGAN BROUGHTON
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      4
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      5
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      6
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      7
      MATTHEW DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      8
      GREGORY HOPKINS
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      9
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferraro of San Francisco
      P
      10
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P
      11
      GERDAS VENSLOVAS
      Continental AutoSports
      S
      12
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      13
      ENOCH HURD
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      14
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      15
      BRAD EVANS
      Ferrari of San Antonio
      S
      16
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      17
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      P
      18
      ERIC PAN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      19
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      20
      HENRY HUMMEL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      21
      JEFFERY KIEL
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      22
      DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      23
      BERNARD GOMEZ
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      24
      STEVE BLEVIT
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S
      25
      BENN GODENZI
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      26
      STEPHEN CHEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      27
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P
      PosDriverTeamClass
      1
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P
      3
      DAVID MUSIAL JR
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      4
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      5
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      6
      JON BENNETT
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P
      7
      MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      8
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      9
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      10
      DAVID MUSIAL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P-AM
      11
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      P-AM
      12
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      13
      SEBASTIAN MASCARO
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM
      14
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      15
      JAY LOGAN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P-AM
      16
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      17
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Quebec
      P
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      2
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      CHUCK WHITTAL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      4
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      5
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      S
      6
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      7
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      8
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      9
      ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      10
      ROGER MONTEFORTE
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      11
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      12
      PAUL LIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      13
      DAVID WILLIAMS
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      14
      BRYAN WALTERSDORF
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      15
      STEVE CHECK
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      16
      AL HEGYI
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      17
      HELEN CHU
      Ferrari of San Diego
      S-AM
      18
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      19
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S-AM
      PosDriverTeamClass
      1
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      2
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      3
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P
      4
      LOGAN BROUGHTON
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      P
      7
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferraro of San Francisco
      P
      6
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Austin
      P
      7
      ERIC PAN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      8
      GREGORY HOPKINS
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      9
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P
      10
      GERDAS VENSLOVAS
      Continental AutoSports
      S
      11
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S
      12
      MATTHEW DALTON
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      13
      MITCHELL GREEN
      Ferrari of Westlake
      S
      14
      HENRY HUMMEL
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      15
      ENOCH HURD
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      16
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      17
      JOEL ROSENBACHER
      Ferrari of Lake Forest
      S
      18
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      19
      BRAD EVANS
      Ferrari of San Antonio
      S
      20
      STEVE BLEVIT
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S
      21
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      22
      DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      23
      STEPHEN CHEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      24
      JEFFERY KIEL
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      25
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      26
      BENN GODENZI
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      27
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P
      Turns
      • LocationMontereyUnited States
      • Circuit Length3610 m

      CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA DRIVERS

      Martin Havas past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      CZE
      Martin
      HAVAS
      282
      Formula Racing · EU
      JPN
      Ken
      Abe
      170
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      ITA
      Germano
      Salernitano
      215
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Hanno
      Laskowski
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      HUN
      Tibor
      Valint
      132
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
      132
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · FM
      Timo Glock, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GER
      Timo
      GLOCK
      17
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      Dylan Medler, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      AUS
      Cameron
      CAMPBELL
      33
      Ferrari Richmond · EU
      Ferrari Corse Clienti Driver - Laura Villars
      SUI
      Laura
      Villars
      5
      Zénith Scuderia · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      AUT
      Philipp
      Baron
      91
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      91
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      FRA
      Henry
      Hassid
      167
      Kessel Racing · EU
      167
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      ITA
      Andrea
      Levy
      171
      Rossocorsa · EU
      171
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      BEL
      Guy
      Fawe
      120
      Scuderia FMA · EU
      120
      Scuderia FMA · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Tommy
      Lindroth
      127
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      · FM
      DEN
      Anders
      Bidstrup
      29
      Formula Racing · EU
      GER
      Thomas
      LÖFFLAD
      152
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      AUT
      Alexander
      Nussbaumer
      136
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · EU
      136
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GBR
      James
      Owen
      26
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
      26
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · FM
      GBR
      John
      Dhillon
      151
      Graypaul Nottingham · EU
      61
      Graypaul Nottingham · UK
      151
      Graypaul Nottingham · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Max
      MUGELLI
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      SUI
      Giuseppe
      Frascaro
      240
      Rossocorsa · EU
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      David
      Gostner
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      Amin Arefpour, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Amin
      Arefpour
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · EU
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · FM
      Danilo Del Favero, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Danilo
      Del Favero
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      CZE
      Hendrik
      VIOL
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      GER
      Luca
      ENGSTLER
      6
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      Andreas Bøgh-sorensen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      DEN
      Andreas
      Bøgh-Sorensen
      7
      Formula Racing · EU
      7
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      AUT
      Ernst
      Kirchmayr
      199
      Kessel Racing · EU
      199
      Kessel Racing · FM
      JPN
      Ken
      Abe
      170
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Jean Luc
      D'AURIA
      14
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      POL
      Andrzej
      LEWANDOWSKI
      160
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Yasutaka
      Shirasaki
      140
      Rosso Scuderia · EU
      109
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      140
      Rosso Scuderia · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Thomas
      Gostner
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Joakim
      Olander
      226
      Formula Racing · EU
      DEN
      Niels
      ZIBRANDTSEN
      289
      Formula Racing · EU
      · FM
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      427
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      ITA
      Federico
      AL RIFAI
      67
      Rossocorsa · EU
      NED
      Michael
      VERHAGEN
      18
      Ferrari Warszawa · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GER
      Sven
      SCHÖMER
      275
      Ferrari Katowice · EU
      · FM
      Vincenzo Gibiino
      ITA
      Vincenzo
      GIBIINO
      296
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      127
      CORNES Osaka · EU
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      127
      CORNES Osaka · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Christophe
      Hurni
      162
      Zénith Scuderia · EU
      162
      Zénith Scuderia · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      MON
      Willem
      Van Der Vorm
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      7
      The Collection · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      USA
      Stephen
      EARLE
      100
      Kessel Racing · EU
      100
      Kessel Racing · FM
      DEN
      Andreas Ø.
      BORRIS
      99
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Christian
      HERDT-WIPPER
      183
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      GRE
      Aleksei
      KOMAROV
      211
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      · FM
      Giammarco Marzialetti, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      ITA
      Giammarco
      Marzialetti
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · FM
      SUI
      Qwin
      WIETLISBACH
      201
      CDP - D&C Racing · EU
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GER
      Otto
      Blank
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge North America 2024
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      Marco
      Zanasi
      69
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · EU
      69
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
      GER
      Josef
      Schumacher
      188
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Paolo
      Scudieri
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · EU
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · FM
      Kim Eriksen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      DEN
      KIm
      Eriksen
      10
      Formula Racing · EU
      10
      Formula Racing · FM
      Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      SWE
      Christian
      Kinch
      128
      Gohm - Herter Racing · EU
      Roland Hertner, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      GER
      Roland
      Hertner
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · FM
      Friedrich
      MÜLLER
      255
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      GBR
      Andrew
      MORROW
      4
      Charles Hurst · EU
      1
      Charles Hurst · UK
      4
      Charles Hurst · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Claus Zibrandtsen
      DEN
      Claus
      ZIBRANDTSEN
      89
      Formula Racing · EU
      89
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Driver Eric Cheung - Ferrari.com
      CAN
      Eric
      Cheung
      198
      Formula Racing · EU
      198
      Formula Racing · FM
      Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GRE
      Zois
      SKRIMPIAS
      168
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      168
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      SUI
      Byron
      BACIOCCHI
      139
      Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
      POR
      Alvaro José
      TRINDADE RAMOS
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Franz
      ENGSTLER
      1
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      -
      David
      Akhobadze
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      LEB
      Faysal
      SHAIR
      205
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      GER
      Michael
      MARTIN
      109
      Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      LEB
      Hassan
      Dabboussi
      111
      Formula Racing · EU
      111
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Axel
      Sartingen
      78
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      78
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
      DEN
      Henrik
      Kamstrup
      113
      Formula Racing · EU
      113
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Maurizio
      Pitorri
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      NED
      Fons
      Scheltema
      177
      Kessel Racing · EU
      177
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      DEN
      Peter
      Christensen
      121
      Formula Racing · EU
      SPA
      Ivan
      VELASCO SANCHEZ
      77
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      GER
      Luca
      LUDWIG
      8
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      8
      MERTEL Motorsport · FM
      Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Giuseppe
      Ramelli
      172
      Pellin Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Corinna
      Gostner
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      Pierluigi Alessandri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Pierluigi
      Alessandri
      144
      Rossocorsa · EU
      144
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      VEN
      Angelo
      Fontana
      80
      Rossocorsa · EU
      80
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      JPN
      Shintaro
      AKATSU
      115
      Ineco · EU
      115
      Ineco · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      ITA
      Giacomo
      Altoè
      2
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      2
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Mutlu Tasev, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
      TUR
      Mutlu
      Tasev
      134
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      134
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Fabrizio Fontana, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Fontana
      269
      Formula Racing · EU
      · FM
      GEO
      Davit
      KAJAIA
      81
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      Luigi
      Coluccio
      13
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      13
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · FM
      DEN
      Jacob
      Bidstrup
      40
      Formula Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      Herbert
      GEISS
      11
      Maranello Motors · EU
      11
      Maranello Motors · FM
      Murat Cuhadaroglu, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      TUR
      Murat
      Cuhadaroglu
      133
      Kessel Racing · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      HUN
      Bence
      Valint
      86
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · EU
      86
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa · FM
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      20
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · FM
      Ferrari Challenge EU 2024
      GER
      Jan Benedikt
      Sandmann
      186
      Kessel Racing · EU
      186
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Ivan David
      MARI
      219
      Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      SWE
      Roger
      TÖRNBOM
      222
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      SUI
      Andreas
      Ritzi
      122
      CDP - D&C Racing · EU
      122
      CDP - D&C Racing · FM
      FRA
      Max-Hervé
      George
      110
      Gauduel Sport - AVR · EU
      ITA
      Gerardo
      MARINO
      279
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T. · EU
      · FM
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      GER
      Frank
      KEWITZ
      166
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      ITA
      Gabriele
      BINI
      299
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      GRN
      Ruslan
      SADREEV
      77
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      18
      Ferrari of San Francisco · JP
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Manuela
      Gostner
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      VIEW ALL DRIVERS