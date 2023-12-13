Built in 1909, the famed 2.5 mile, four-turn rectangular oval has hosted the world-famous Indianapolis 500 race every year since 1911. In more recent times, the circuit has played host to a variety of racing series, including for a period, the Formula 1 World Championship from 2000 through 2007. In that period, the Scuderia took victory six times, only missing out on the top step on the podium in 2001 and 2007. Since then, the infield circuit has been slightly modified to improve the racing action and experience for the drivers, leading to the current 2.439-mile layout that shares its front straight with the original oval layout.

2019 represented the return of Ferrari Challenge to the famed “Brickyard” as the series last ran there in support of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Drivers found the revised layout challenging yet rewarding with a good mix of top speed sections (down the front straight for example) and technical sequences (such as turns 7-10) that complimented the attributes of the Ferrari 488 Challenge race car.