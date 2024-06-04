Gerdas Venslovas, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Gerdas
VENSLOVAS
1
standings
Gerdas
VENSLOVAS
LTU
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
31.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
127.00
points overall
4
race contested
19th May 2024, Laguna Seca Race-2
last race
2° in COTA Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell 488
challenge North America
Continental AutoSports
team
159
race number
1
position
127.00
points
career
10
5
1
25%
2
50%
3
0%
4
25%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
75%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
25%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
7 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Celebration
in
Montreal
for
Race
2
Winners
7 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Companc
Fights
for
First
Overall
Win
in
Montreal
7 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Medler
Paces
Action-Packed
Ferrari
Challenge
Race
1
in
Montreal
ALL THE NEWS
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
news